'Harry Potter' Fans Can Now Stay At This Old English Cottage Featured In 'Deathly Hallows'

De Vere House is not only an iconic 'Harry Potter' location, but also steeped in medieval history.

By Alyssa J. Oon — 15 Nov 2019, 06:43 PM

Cover image via Warner Bros via Nerdist Airbnb

In the lovely little village of Lavenham, sits a quaint cottage called 'De Vere House'

According to its Airbnb page, De Vere House - locted in England, UK - is a highly acclaimed bed and breakfast accommodation that has now opened a listing with the lodging and tourism online marketplace.

Image from Airbnb
Image via Airbnb

And you may be wondering why this humble cottage is deserving of a shout-out...

Well, that's because it's also a very important location in the 'Harry Potter' universe.

You know which one, Potterheads.

Image from GIPHY
Image via GIPHY

The house was featured in 'Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part I' as the home where the titular character was born and where his parents were also murdered

In the movie, the house is located in the fictional 'Godric's Hollow' - a village named after the Gryffindor founder, who was born there.

In reality, the 14th century building is among about 340 listed buildings in Lavenham that are considered to be the best-preserved medieval village in England, reported BBC.

As of September 2019, it was also on the market with a price tag of GBP950,000 (approximately RM5 million).

While fans only get glimpses of the building and its ruins in the movie, the cottage is very much intact and makes for a cosy lodging

The Reading room.

The Reading room.

Image via Airbnb
The Dining room.

The Dining room.

Image via Airbnb

BBC reported that it was named after the De Vere family, who was the second-richest family after the king in medieval times. It is said that they "were responsible for creating much of Lavenham's medieval grandeur".

The house, which was previously named Oxenford House and Oxford House, retains all of its period features including its massive timber frame, fireplaces, wall paintings, and a rare stone spiral staircase with a carved brick handrail.

For RM641 a night, you could live out your dreams of being a wizard or witch in Godric's Hollow

Image from Airbnb
Image via Airbnb
Lady Howard bedroom.

Lady Howard bedroom.

Image via Airbnb

Guests will get:
- A private room with a four-poster bed and an en suite bathroom fit for two,
- WiFi access,
- A private guest sitting room with log fire,
- A private courtyard garden, and
- Full English breakfast that will be taken each morning in the Dining Room of the main wing of the house.

You can make a booking here.

