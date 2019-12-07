A Hot Pot Restaurant Is In Hot Waters After Serving Rabbit Meat As A New Delicacy

The Change.org petition "Say "No" To Rabbit Hotpot" has since been signed by more than 5,100 people.



The petition, which was started by Bunny Wonderland and House Rabbit Society Singapore, urges people to request for Tong Xin Ru Yi Traditional Hotpot to remove the two items from their menu.



"Both organisations have been tirelessly rescuing abandoned rabbits in Singapore and working with rabbit lovers to improve their welfare," the petition stated.



"For this restaurant to encourage the consumption of our pets, it's totally against all that we have worked hard to achieve. If this dish is allowed, does that means there will be cat stews and dog barbeque soon?"