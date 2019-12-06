4 Men Accused Of Raping And Killing A Female Vet In India Were Shot Dead

According to a report in The Economic Times, the four men were taken to the site of the alleged offence at 6.30am on Friday for the reconstruction of the crime scene as part of the investigation by a team from the Cyberabad Metropolitan Police in Telangana, India.



The accused then attempted to flee by trying to snatch police personnel's weapons and there was a crossfire, during which all four accused were shot dead, a senior police official said.



"They (accused) snatched weapons from police and fired on police and tried to escape... police fired in retaliation in which the four accused died," the report quoted the senior police official as saying.



Meanwhile, two policemen were also injured in the encounter.